Green tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals over 37 minutes in a 122-116 victory over Phoenix on Tuesday.

Green notched his sixth triple-double of the campaign in the victory and added four steals on the defensive end. The veteran has been a triple-double threat all season, but he has often fallen short of the accomplishment due to a lack of scoring. Green has picked up the pace offensively over the past three games, however, averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 three-pointers per contest over that stretch. That's a sharp uptick over his season averages of 6.9 points and 0.5 treys.