Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to double figures

Green put up 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes Friday in the Warriors' 117-107 win over the Suns.

Green's role in the Warriors' well-oiled offensive machine had already declined steadily when Kevin Durant joined forces with the team in 2016-17, but his scoring opportunities have plunged even further with DeMarcus Cousins now being added to the mix. The 13-point outing amounted to a relative outburst for Green, who had finished in the single digits in each of his past seven games. Green still adds value with his rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, but his steep downturn in scoring on typically low shooting percentages has put a significant cap on his overall fantasy upside.