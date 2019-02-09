Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to double figures
Green put up 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes Friday in the Warriors' 117-107 win over the Suns.
Green's role in the Warriors' well-oiled offensive machine had already declined steadily when Kevin Durant joined forces with the team in 2016-17, but his scoring opportunities have plunged even further with DeMarcus Cousins now being added to the mix. The 13-point outing amounted to a relative outburst for Green, who had finished in the single digits in each of his past seven games. Green still adds value with his rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, but his steep downturn in scoring on typically low shooting percentages has put a significant cap on his overall fantasy upside.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills the box score in return•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will return vs. Philly•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be rested Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Season-high 14 dimes in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dishes 13 assists in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Excels in non-offensive categories•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...