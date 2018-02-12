Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Monday

Green (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.

As expected, Green will be sidelined Monday with a sprained left index finger. There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Green's ailment, so it seems unlikely that his absence will extend beyond Monday's contest, but with the All-Star out of the lineup, both Kevon Looney and Omri Casspi are expected to shoulder some extra playing time in the frontcourt.