Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-double recorded in loss

Green finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks in 45 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 loss to the Rockets.

Green left with a triple-double Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Rockets held on for a narrow overtime victory. Green has put together a fantastic post-season, increasing his production across the board. While he has managed to lift his production, the Warriors are going to need additional scoring from the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson if they are to feel safe in what could be a very tight series.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...