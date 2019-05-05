Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-double recorded in loss

Green finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks in 45 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 loss to the Rockets.

Green left with a triple-double Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Rockets held on for a narrow overtime victory. Green has put together a fantastic post-season, increasing his production across the board. While he has managed to lift his production, the Warriors are going to need additional scoring from the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson if they are to feel safe in what could be a very tight series.