Warriors' Draymond Green: Typically full stat line in win

Green generated 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 win over the Clippers.

Green was highly effective once again in his typical complementary role, generating a double-digit scoring total for the fourth consecutive game. He continued churning out what has been strong production on the glass as well, as he's now hauled in at least eight rebounds in six of seven February contests. The six-year veteran has also seen an uptick in offensive usage in some of those games, affording him even more value than customary. While his production will inevitably fluctuate while sharing the floor with the likes of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Green's superlative work in other categories keeps his fantasy stock robust.