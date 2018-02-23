Warriors' Draymond Green: Typically full stat line in win
Green generated 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 win over the Clippers.
Green was highly effective once again in his typical complementary role, generating a double-digit scoring total for the fourth consecutive game. He continued churning out what has been strong production on the glass as well, as he's now hauled in at least eight rebounds in six of seven February contests. The six-year veteran has also seen an uptick in offensive usage in some of those games, affording him even more value than customary. While his production will inevitably fluctuate while sharing the floor with the likes of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Green's superlative work in other categories keeps his fantasy stock robust.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Full line despite finger issues•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Monday, expected back Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...