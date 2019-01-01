Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded complementary numbers

Green registered seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 132-109 win over the Suns on Monday.

Green checked off every box on the stat sheet in trademark fashion, and with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combining for 74 points on 44 shot attempts, there wasn't much of a need for the energetic forward's contributions on the offensive end. However, he was instrumental in setting up a fair share of his teammates' scoring opportunities with his second seven-assist total of the last three games. Green still flashes his offensive skills on occasion -- such as during his recent stretch of three double-digit scoring efforts in four games -- but he's currently averaging both his lowest number of shot attempts (7.1) and points (7.3) since the 2013-14 season.