Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Thursday

Green (knee) won't play in Thursday's contest against Toronto, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green will officially miss a fourth straight matchup, as the forward continues to battle left knee soreness. The Michigan State product has only taken the floor in one of the past seven games dating back to Feb. 23. Juan Toscano-Anderson will presumably garner a fourth consecutive start with Green absent Thursday.

