Green (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Green is tending to a personal matter that will force him to miss at least one game, but the Warriors have a few days off before Saturday's game against Cleveland. Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric and Trayce Jackson-Davis should see increased run in Green's absence.
