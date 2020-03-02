Warriors' Eric Paschall: Fills stat sheet despite loss
Paschall contributed 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 124-110 loss against the Wizards.
Paschall remains productive despite the fact he hasn't started on a regular basis since mid-December, and he extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven games. The rookie out of Villanova has averaged 16.3 points per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the field during that stretch.
