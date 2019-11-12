Warriors' Eric Paschall: Reduced role in Monday's loss
Paschall totaled just eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-108 loss to Utah.
Paschall moved to the bench with Draymond Green back in the lineup, managing just eight points in 30 minutes. The playing time was decent enough, however, a portion of that was as a result of Green being ejected. The Jazz are certainly not the team you want to be coming up against when trying to find form. Those with Paschall on their roster should hold tight for at least one more game to see if he can get things going again.
