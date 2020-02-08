Warriors' Eric Paschall: Returns to bench
Paschall will come off the bench Saturday against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
With Andrew Wiggins joining the starting five, Paschall will be in a reserve role. When coming off the bench this season, he's averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.1 minutes.
