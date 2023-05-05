Green ended with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 13 minutes during Thursday's 127-100 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

With Kevon Looney (illness) not at 100 percent, Green was thrust into the starting lineup and played admirably. Despite operating as a starter, he played just 13 minutes but still matched his playoff high with 15 points thanks to a trio of three-pointers. It's unclear if Green will remain in the starting lineup moving forward, but either way, it appears he's earned the chance to have a larger role in Round 2 after playing just 15 total minutes against Memphis in Round 1.