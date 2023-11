Robinson produced 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 24 minutes of Sundays 125-101 win over the Ignite.

This game was over in a hurry, but Robinson made the most of his minutes with none of the starters crossing the 25-minute mark. Robinson made only one appearance prior to Sunday and it's not one he'll be proud of, as he was held to four points on 2-of-10 shooting in Friday's game.