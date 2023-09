The Warriors signed Robinson to a two-way contract Friday.

Robinson will have his training camp deal converted into a two-way contract, allowing him to split time between the NBA and G League in 2023-24. The 26-year-old guard spent the last two seasons with the Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. In 2022-23, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 29.2 minutes.