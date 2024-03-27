Robinson closed Tuesday's 113-92 victory over the Heat with no counting stats over two minutes.
Robinson closed the game Tuesday, picking up two minutes in garbage time. He is typically not a piece of the rotation, making him a non-factor in all fantasy formats.
