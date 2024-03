Robinson registered 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one assist and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 140-88 loss to the Celtics.

Robinson ended as one of three Warriors players with 10 or more points in Sunday's blowout loss, logging a season-high minute total off the bench while crossing the double-digit scoring mark for the first time of the year. Prior to Sunday's game in double figures, Robinson had scored more than five points in one other contest.