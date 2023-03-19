Kuminga logged 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 133-119 loss to Memphis.

Kuminga returned to a reserve role with Draymond Green back from a one-game absence due to a suspension. While the Warriors struggled offensively as a whole in the contest, Kuminga looked great, posting a team-best 24 points and making four of seven three-point attempts. The scoring output tied a season-high mark, which he previously established Dec. 7 against Utah. In addition, Kuminga's eight boards were his most since mid-December.