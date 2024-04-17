Kuminga will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Kings, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Draymond Green is good to go after missing the season finale, so this is an expected move for Kuminga. Despite this move to the second unit, Kuminga figures to see a healthy amount of minutes going forward.
