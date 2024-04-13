Kuminga (groin) will not play Friday against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga tweaked his groin against Portland on Thursday night and coach Steve Kerr said he's in a lot of pain. Fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Sunday against the Jazz. The good news for Golden State is that both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be active Friday after sitting out against the Trail Blazers.