Kuminga contributed zero points (0-4 FG), seven assists, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 win over the Jazz.

Kuminga didn't look good in the final game of the regular season, though one bad outing is not going to undermine all the progress he achieved throughout the campaign. Kuminga started the year as a bench alternative but was Golden State's best player on prolonged stretches, hitting the 20-point mark in 23 different appearances and posting career-high per-game figures across most popular categories outside of blocks and three-point percentage.