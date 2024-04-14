Kuminga (pelvis) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Kuminga did not play Friday against the Pelicans with coach Steve Kerr saying that the forward was in a lot of pain. Kerr mentioned Friday that he was planning to rest several key rotation players, and Kuminga could be a candidate for a maintenance day due to his pelvis issue.
