Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kuminga spent most of his career in Golden State before briefly suiting up for Atlanta during the 2025-26 campaign. In 294 career regular-season appearances, the 2021 No. 7 overall pick averaged 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 22.1 minutes. He isn't the most efficient shooter from deep, but he will add more depth to a team that also acquired LaMelo Ball during the offseason. Kuminga might come off the bench, though that could change along the way.