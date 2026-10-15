Kuminga (soreness) recorded 16 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 128-106 preseason loss to Detroit.

After missing Minnesota's previous two exhibitions due to soreness, Kuminga showed little rust in his return, missing just one field-goal attempt while connecting twice from beyond the arc. His efficient performance and 22-minute workload were positive developments as he works toward being fully ready for the regular season.