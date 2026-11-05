Kuminga logged 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Rockets.

Kuminga chipped in across the board, continuing what has been a strong start to his career in Minnesota. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for an extended period, Kuminga has been tasked with doing more on both ends of the floor, a role that seems to agree with him. Through nine appearances, he has averaged 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 2.2 combined steals and blocks, good enough for top-90 value in standard leagues.