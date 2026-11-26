Kuminga amassed seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Thunder.

Kuminga had a quiet night as a starter, struggling with his shot and turning the ball over too often. It was his lowest-scoring game in more than two weeks. The forward has been a key secondary scorer due to Anthony Edwards (knee) being sidelined, averaging over 13.4 points per game including Wednesday's outing. His free-throw shooting at 65.6 percent remains an issue and needs to improve to enhance his fantasy viability.