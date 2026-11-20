Kuminga (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against New York.

Kuminga sustained a right shoulder contusion in Monday's 106-98 loss to Portland and wasn't available for the rematch Tuesday. After carrying a questionable designation throughout the day, he is now cleared to suit up for the meeting with the champs. The 24-year-old has appeared in 14 regular-season games for Minnesota in 2026-27, all of them starts, averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting a career-best 39.3 percent from deep over 30.5 minutes per contest.