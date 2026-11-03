Kuminga registered eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 112-100 victory over the Bucks.

Kuminga struggled to make an offensive impact but compensated with a season-high four blocks and his first double-digit rebounding performance of the campaign. The forward also connected on two triples, providing valuable production in multiple fantasy categories despite scoring in single digits. His defensive contributions were particularly encouraging, though his modest offensive involvement remains worth monitoring.