Kuminga totaled 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 102-99 loss to the Knicks.

Kuminga was held out of Tuesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to a shoulder injury, but he was cleared to suit up Thursday evening. He made it clear that the issue is no longer bothering him, as the 24-year-old led Minnesota in scoring while also chipping in on the defensive end. Kuminga recorded multiple swats for just the second time through 15 appearances this season.