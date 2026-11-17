Kuminga (shoulder) exited in the fourth quarter of Monday's 106-98 win over Portland and did not return, Andrew Dukowitz of ZoneCoverage.com reports. He closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes.

Kuminga put together a productive performance before aggravating his right shoulder on a shot attempt, exiting at the 6:35 mark of the fourth quarter and not returning. The forward's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in a rematch against Portland, though the quick turnaround makes his availability highly questionable pending further updates. Should Kuminga miss time, Terrence Shannon could see an increased workload.