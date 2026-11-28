Kuminga racked up 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Perhaps more encouraging than Kuminga's scoring efficiency was the fact he led Minnesota in playing time. The versatile forward should have opportunities to take on more offensive responsibilities while Anthony Edwards (knee) and LaMelo Ball (ankle) are sidelined, even if Ayo Dosunmu remains heavily involved as a scorer and facilitator. Kuminga's fantasy production is still heavily dependent on scoring and rebounding, but a workload close to 40 minutes gives him an excellent opportunity to deliver meaningful numbers in both categories.