Kuminga closed Friday's 115-109 win over the Pelicans with 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-12 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

The 24-year-old forward has been one of the bigger beneficiaries of the shot volume that opened up when Anthony Edwards (knee) was shut down. Kuminga is averaging nearly three shots a game more without Edwards on the court, averaging 14.2 points, 6.0 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.9 combined blocks and steals in six games since the Minnesota superstar went for surgery. There could be more meat on the bone for Kuminga as well, as his 42.9 percent FG shooting over that stretch would be a career-low m,ark.