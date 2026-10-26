Kuminga racked up 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 victory over the Raptors.

Kuminga made the most of his limited shot attempts, knocking down three triples while committing no turnovers. The forward also contributed defensively and finished with a plus-23 rating in his 26 minutes. His efficiency was encouraging, though his fantasy ceiling will depend on whether he can establish a more substantial offensive role alongside Anthony Edwards.