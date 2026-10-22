Kuminga finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT), a rebound, three assists, four steals and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 win over the Heat.

Kuminga's regular-season debut with Minnesota featured limited rebounding but excellent defensive production, with his four steals showing how he can contribute in other areas, since he'll likely hold a secondary role in an offense monopolized by Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. Kuminga's fantasy outlook will improve if he maintains this playing time and contributes more consistently in peripheral stats, since he's not expected to be a go-to scoring option anytime soon.