Kuminga notched 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Kuminga recorded his first double-double of the season Monday and has been consistent to open the year, scoring in double digits in every game despite not attempting more than 10 shots in any of his four appearances. Sharing the floor with Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball could continue to limit his scoring opportunities, but since Kuminga is putting up decent numbers in other categories like rebounds and steals, he's delivering solid upside. He's certainly making the most of his opportunity to play consistent starter-level minutes.