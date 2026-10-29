Kuminga registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 119-114 loss to the Warriors.

Kuminga stepped into a bigger offensive role with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined, leading Minnesota in scoring while adding five assists without a turnover. His three triples and two steals added valuable fantasy production, making this one of his most balanced performances of the season, as well as a season-high output in scoring. Kuminga could see increased scoring opportunities during Edwards' absence, which should raise his fantasy ceiling considerably.