Kuminga finished with two points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Kuminga got the starting nod for the second straight game, another indication that he is likely to hold onto that spot when the season proper begins. Although he attempted the second-most shots behind Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, Kuminga's fantasy flaws were on full display, managing to connect on just one shot from nine attempts. Assuming he is given the green light to start on opening night, Kuminga is worth a look late in drafts, remembering that if and when his shot isn't falling, he has very little to fall back on in terms of peripheral production.