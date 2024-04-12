Kuminga registered 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 100-92 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Kuminga logged his first start since missing six games with a knee injury. Kuminga was a fixture in the starting lineup prior to being sidelined, and although Trayce Jackson-Davis has started at the five for nine consecutive games, the Warriors will revert back to a combination of Kuminga and Draymond Green (knee) in the frontcourt when Green returns to action.