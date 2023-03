Kuminga (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Kuminga will play through some right ankle soreness and will presumably come off the bench with Draymond Green (suspension) back. Since the All-Star break, Kuminga has averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.8 minutes.