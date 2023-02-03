Kuminga closed Thursday's 134-117 loss to the Nuggets with 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.

Kuminga was a last-minute addition to the starting lineup after Draymond Green was ruled out due to a calf injury. Kuminga did well with the opportunity, notching his highest rebound total since Dec. 14 and posting double-digit points for the sixth time in his past seven games. He's doesn't typically produce enough to be a viable fantasy asset, but Kuminga does have some deep-league streaming appeal when called upon to start, as he's averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.6 triples in that role over seven games this season.