Kuminga (knees) recorded 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 win over the Jazz.

Making his return from a six-game absence due to bilateral knee tendinitis, Kuminga came off the bench after he had started in each of his previous 29 appearances. He checked into the game at the six-minute mark in the first quarter and shined during his time on the court, logging his fifth double-double of the season while taking on something close to a normal minutes load. Given how well Trayce Jackson-Davis has played in the starting five of late, head coach Steve Kerr recently said that Kuminga could continue to come off the bench when healthy. The Warriors may have room for both in the starting five Tuesday versus the Lakers, however, as Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Draymond Green (back) are both uncertain to be available for that contest.