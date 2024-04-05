Kuminga (knee) will not play Friday against the Mavericks.
Kuminga will miss his sixth game in a row Friday night. He warmed up with the intent to play for this one, but he's not quite there yet. With Andrew Wiggins (ankle) also sidelined, the Warriors could turn to Moses Moody.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Iffy for Friday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Out Tuesday, should play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Could return Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Out again Sunday•