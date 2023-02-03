Kuminga will start Thursday against the Nuggets with Draymond Green (calf) unavailable.

Kuminga has been okay as a starter this season with averages of 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 triples, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks, so he's not the most attractive streaming option. Joining him in the first unit will be Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.