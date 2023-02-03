Kuminga will start Thursday against the Nuggets with Draymond Green (calf) unavailable.
Kuminga has been okay as a starter this season with averages of 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 triples, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks, so he's not the most attractive streaming option. Joining him in the first unit will be Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Back to bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Starting Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Shines with 20-point game•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Posts 10 points, five dimes Friday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Gets spot start Friday•