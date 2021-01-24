Oubre recorded five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during the 127-108 loss to Utah on Saturday.

Oubre had been in a fine run of form leading up to the match against New York. The forward had struggled to find any shooting success and continued that against Utah. Luckily Oubre has been producing in the paint, but it is not making up for the nights where he cannot sink his shot. When his form is on, he is a great role player for the Warriors, but when it is not, he is most certainly not viable.