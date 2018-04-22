Warriors' Kevin Durant: Confirmed playing Sunday

Durant (ankle) will play as expected during Sunday's Game 4 against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Durant's status wasn't really in question, though an official confirmation hadn't been provided. Through the first three games of the series, he's averaged 27.3 points, 7.7 boards and 6.3 assists on over 50 percent shooting.

