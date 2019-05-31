Warriors' Kevin Durant: Expects to return for NBA Finals
Durant (calf) is expected to return at some point in the NBA Finals, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
It's unclear exactly when Durant is projected to return, but he's already considered doubtful for Game 2 while he continues to recover from a strained right calf. Assuming he doesn't play Game 2, it seems like he'll be headed for a true game-time decision in each subsequent game of the series.
