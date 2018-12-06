Warriors' Kevin Durant: Just misses triple-double
Durant scored 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-105 win over the Cavaliers.
With Steph Curry healthy again, the Warriors' offense is back in championship form, and Durant nearly recorded his second triple-double of the season as part of the fun. His scoring opportunities have dried up a little -- after averaging an incredible 44.0 PPG in the final four games of Curry's absence, Durant hasn't topped 28 in Curry's first three games back -- but the 30-year-old remains an elite fantasy asset even when he's not getting 25-plus shots a night.
