Warriors' Kevin Durant: Lethal in Game 3 victory

Durant exploded for 43 points (15-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

With Stephen Curry enduring his worst shooting night of the postseason by far, Durant stepped up and generated enough production for both of them. The perennial All-Star was locked in with his shot throughout the night on his way to a career-high playoff scoring total, and his 33-footer with 49.8 seconds remaining extended the Warriors' lead to 106-100, effectively putting a dagger in the heart of the Cavaliers on the night. Now sporting series averages of 31.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 blocks, Durant will look to once again play a prominent role in securing another championship for Golden State during Friday's Game 4.