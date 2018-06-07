Warriors' Kevin Durant: Lethal in Game 3 victory
Durant exploded for 43 points (15-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
With Stephen Curry enduring his worst shooting night of the postseason by far, Durant stepped up and generated enough production for both of them. The perennial All-Star was locked in with his shot throughout the night on his way to a career-high playoff scoring total, and his 33-footer with 49.8 seconds remaining extended the Warriors' lead to 106-100, effectively putting a dagger in the heart of the Cavaliers on the night. Now sporting series averages of 31.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 blocks, Durant will look to once again play a prominent role in securing another championship for Golden State during Friday's Game 4.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Sizzling shot in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Plays with poise in Thursday's Game One victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game-high 34 points in Game Seven victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Game 5 loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Game 4 defeat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Stellar complementary effort in Game 3 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....