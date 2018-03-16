Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out Friday with sore ribs

Durant (ribs) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Kings, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Durant is dealing with some soreness in his ribs stemming from Wednesday's win over the Lakers, and he'll be held out Friday as a precaution. With Klay Thompson (thumb) and Steph Curry (ankle) also out, the Warriors will turn to a number of role players for increased production. Consider Durant questionable to play Saturday on the second half of a back-to-back.