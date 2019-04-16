Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records nine turnovers in loss
Durant had 21 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 135-131 loss to the Clippers.
Durant was solid across the board in Monday's loss but racked up nine turnovers before fouling out. Patrick Beverley continues to be a thorn in the side of Durant with his constant attention on both ends of the floor. Durant also only attempted eight shots, a number that has to increase if the Warriors are to reassert themselves as title favorites. With DeMarcus Cousins (quad) likely done for the rest of this series at least, there are going to be more shot attempts for the likes of Durant, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson.
