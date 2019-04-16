Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records nine turnovers in loss

Durant had 21 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 135-131 loss to the Clippers.

Durant was solid across the board in Monday's loss but racked up nine turnovers before fouling out. Patrick Beverley continues to be a thorn in the side of Durant with his constant attention on both ends of the floor. Durant also only attempted eight shots, a number that has to increase if the Warriors are to reassert themselves as title favorites. With DeMarcus Cousins (quad) likely done for the rest of this series at least, there are going to be more shot attempts for the likes of Durant, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...