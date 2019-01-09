Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid complementary performance
Durant tallied 24 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in the Warriors' 122-95 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
Durant also committed a team-high six turnovers, but it was a solid performance overall that complemented the exploits of Klay Thompson (game-high 43 points) perfectly. The 30-year-old wing continues to roll along as 2019 begins, as he's already opened up the new calendar year with 49.1 percent shooting and averages of 26.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 blocks across his first trio of contests. The perennial All-Star's usage continues to be especially elevated as well, as Durant is putting up his most shot attempts (19.4) since the 2013-14 season.
